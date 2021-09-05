Sunday, September 05, 2021
     
  5. Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's pics with Turkish minister go viral on social media. Seen yet?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif met Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Nuri Ersoy after the actors finished shooting day for the day for their upcoming spy thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

IANS
New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2021 16:19 IST
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet turkish minister
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEHMET NURI ERSOY

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif have met Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. It was a lunch meeting that took place on Friday after the actors finished shooting day for the day for their upcoming spy thriller film 'Tiger 3'. Nuri Ersoy shared a series of pictures featuring him alongside the Bollywood stars.

Ersoy wrote in Turkish: "We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects."

The third instalment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. 'Tiger 3' was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

