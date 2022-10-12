Katrina Kaif couldn’t finish watching Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, says 'I had to cover my eyes'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif couldn’t finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio has been going all out to promote their film. Recently, during an interview, Katrina shared that she couldn't complete watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the reason will leave you in splits.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina was quizzed on whether she enjoys watching horror films. To which she replied, "Not much. I can’t see them. I couldn’t finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Seriously I couldn’t. I had to like cover my eyes. When Tabu comes all that even though I know that there is humour inside of it even for me that was very very scary."

The actress was also asked if she was scared on set while filming Phone Bhoot. The Baar Baar Dekho actress replied, "No (not on) location. We didn’t have such locations. I am also a ghost in the film right? I am not going to be scared of myself. When I am coming to scare them like haha I am the ghost. In our film there are a lot more comedians, I think. It's primarily comedy whole lot of errors, an unintentional comedy in the way that I think the boys in the film don’t realise."

Katrina further went on to praise the writers of the film and said, "This is been a passion project to them for a long time. So, it is written with a lot of detail."

Earlier, at the trailer launch event, Farhan Akhtar opened up about Katrina's role as a ghost. "Katrina was after me to play a ghost. She wanted to play a ghost. Even we were confused about how someone beautiful like Katrina can play a ghost," he added.

Speaking of the film, Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The film is set to hit theatres on November 4, 2022. It is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

