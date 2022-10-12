Lucky Ali's daughter Medina shuts trolls over tattoo remark says, 'colour me unorthodox'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@OFFICIALLUCKYALI Lucky Ali and his daughter Medina on a trip to Madinah

Lucky Ali and his daughter Medina recently went on a trip to Madinah, Saudi Arabia and the duo shared glimpses of having fun together. The veteran singer took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo and a video as they traveled to the city on a bullet train. After reaching their destination, Medina held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. A fan asked her to sing Lucky's iconic song 'O Sanam' and she shared a video humming the track. Sharing the clip she wrote, "Excuse the eye bags." She also gave a glimpse of her tattoo. When an Instagram user spoke against it, she wrote, "Colour me unorthodox".

The father-daughter duo seemed to relish each moment together as in the video Lucky Ali was seen asking her daughter, "How are you enjoying your journey?" She replied, "Very much. Very much enjoying it. This is like I'm in a movie (laughs)." Snacks in packets and beverages in cups were seen on trays near them. The singer captioned the post, "Father - Daughter time… on the bullet train to Madinah…" Fans showered them with love. A person wrote, "God bless u both..love and light, beautiful souls on a beautiful journey." Another comment read, "Love you so much. May Allah bless you always sending lots of love blessings and prayers".

Medina also took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with her father, captioning the post as "Father and daughter, a very goofy duo".

Tasmiyah Ali Medina is Lucky Ali's daughter from his first marriage. She also has a sibling Ta'awwuz. Lucky later married Inaya. They have two children, Sara and Raiyan. His third marriage took place in 2010 to British model Kate Elizabeth Hallam. They divorced in 2017. The couple has a son Dani Maqsood Ali. Lucky has given us some evergreen golden songs like 'O Sanam', 'Kyu Chalti hai Pawan' and many more. The singer has been seen recreating his melodies in many live concerts these days.

