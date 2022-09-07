Katrina Kaif admits relationship with Vicky Kaushal was 'out of the blue', first person she told was...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have always been secretive about their personal lives. From their dating phase to their wedding, the couple made sure it was a private affair. However, now the duo is married, the two aren't shying away from sharing details about their relationship. When Katrina appeared on Koffee with Karan, the actress made some honest confessions about her and Vicky's dating life. The actress revealed that she was smitten by Vicky even though never consciously intended to be with him before she met her now husband.

Finally sharing the finer details of her relationship with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif shockingly shares how the beloved star was never on her ‘radar’. “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!” shared the star. And the first person she confessed being smitten by Vicky Kaushal was none other than director Zoya Akhtar, at whose party cupid struck the two lovers.

Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, the star further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

In the previous season of 'Koffee With Karan', actor Katrina Kaif stated, that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal, in response to it, the Uri actor gave a surprising reaction when he arrived at the Koffee couch with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor was surprised to know that Katrina even knew his name.

Recently, when Vicky appeared on this season with Siddharth Malhotra, KJo further asked him if he had ever imagined marrying Katrina. "Whatever happened last season on this couch--it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. We had never met before that," he said.

Vicky later revealed that they first met at Zoya Akhtar's house after the show. They hadn't met and spoken to each other before Katrina's comment on Koffee With Karan. As they say, the rest is history. Vicky and Katrina, after being in a secret relationship for quite a long time tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 new episode will feature Katrina along with her Phone Bhoot co-stars -- Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It will stream on Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

