Rohman Shawl confirms rejecting Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and other big reality shows, know why

Rohman Shawl is all set to make his Bollywood debut. The actor-model has featured in multiple ad films and has walked the ramp for designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra. He made several headlines owing to his past relationship with former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen. But it's time for Rohman to move on to bigger things. Before he makes his acting debut in a feature film, Rohman revealed that he was offered a number of reality shows including Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. However, he decided not to go forward with them.

Rohman Shawl rejected reality shows

But why he rejected them? Rohman has a clear vision for it. He says, he wants to begin by acting first. If that doesn't work, reality shows are his plan B. “I want to give my acting career a chance first. If this doesn’t happen, then I will go to reality shows. I have nothing against reality shows, but right now I am not really looking into it. Acting nahi chali phir mein reality shows ke bare mein sochunga (if acting does not work out, then I will think about reality shows)," Rohman told Hindustan Times in an interview.

He also shared that contrary to multiple reports, he did not sign up for Shilpa Shetty-hosted reality show Hear Me, Love Me (2018) either. “I did a promo for them (the show); I have never done a reality show. Since I do not speak about myself much, or give interviews, people don’t know,” he told the publication.

Rohman Shawl's Bollywood debut

Spilling beans about his upcoming films and his Bollywood debut Rohman shared that he is working with Akhil Abrol, who is credited as an assistant director in the 2018 film Helicopter Eela starring Kajol. It's a romantic love story where he plays a Kashmiri Boy.

Rohman also feels, romantic love stories are his strong suit at the moment and he can pull off these characters at ease. Even though he thinks comedy would be a difficult genre for him, he wants to experiment with it in the future.

Apart from Akhil Abrol's film, he will also be seen in a short film My Father’s Doctor, directed by Danish Renzu. The film is in post-production and the makers are planning to release it at a film festival before its OTT premiere.

