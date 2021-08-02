Kartik Aaryan resumes shoot after 5 months, Farah Khan has best compliment for actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan returns to what he loves the most – going back to the set. After a hiatus, the actor finally went back to the film set to kick start shooting for his next Freddy. The actor resumes shooting after five months as the second wave brought the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to a halt earlier. Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan expressed excitement about the project. He posted a picture of him riding a bike and wrote, "Shoot par chale After 5 months…. Did what i love the most.”

He received a warm response for it. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder reacted to the post writing, "Looking sooooo good," whereas, choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, "Ye Bullet meri jaan." Take a look:

For the unversed, last week it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Freddy a film backed by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Talking about the project Kartik said: "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller."

On a roll with back to back announcements, Kartik Aaryan currently has multiple films with some of the biggest banners in showbiz. After creating a frenzy with the announcement of Sajid Nadiadwala's next, the grand musical love story, Kartik stepped into the patriotic mode with the announcement of Hansal Mehta's Captain India. With the latest announcement, the actor slips into an intense romantic thriller drama Freddy.

