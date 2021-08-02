Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty releases official statement, says 'We don't deserve media trial'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty on Monday took to Twitter to release a statement after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in an alleged case of production and distribution of pornographic content. The actress requested privacy and asked everyone not to pass judgments. Speaking about the recent events and reacting to online abuse and trolling, Shilpa said she'd refrain from making any comment as the matter is subjudice. She also slammed the 'media trail' saying she and her family have been law-abiding citizens.

Here's her complete statement: "My statement. Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."

She further added, "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Kundra, a British national who was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19, will remain in judicial custody till August 10, as ordered by the magistrate court last week. The businessman was arrested by the crime branch and charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, for allegedly making pornographic content and distributing them through porn apps like HotShots.

