Kartik Aaryan credits Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to make him a household name, says 'had very difficult journey'

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with 2011 flick, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then the actor never looked back. Post debut, he went on to star in several flicks and proved his mettle with each performance. Today, the actor stands as one of the most bankable actors in showbiz. The actor was last seen in the Anees Bazmee directorial, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which went on to become a blockbuster hit and grossed Rs 250 crore worldwide. Recently, the actor attended an event in which he talked about his journey.

During an event on Saturday, Kartik reflected on his journey and said it had been really difficult to break into the industry. The actor said, "The journey has been very difficult. Thankfully, I started at 20, so I had a lot of time and it worked to my advantage. But it’s been a journey of ups and downs. For the longest time, people didn’t know my name. They just knew me as the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which made me a household name. The film came when I had already completed seven years in the industry and people weren’t aware that I exist."

Earlier, in an interview with The Film Companion, the actor expressed his thoughts on being an outsider. He said, "I am not padded, and my back is not taken care of. I don't know how an insider would feel, but as an outsider, I feel that somewhere down the line that if one film flops, it could create a perception that can end my career. I won't have someone who will create a project of that level for me. I am lucky".

"I am grateful that, with all the highs and lows, I am here. If I do a mistake or have a flop, I just want that the directors shouldn't remove me from other projects," Kartik added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of projects in the pipeline. He recently wrapped filming Shehzaada's final schedule in Haryana. He will co-star with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film "Shehzada." The film will mark his second collaboration with the actress after the 2019 release, Luka Chuppi. Apart from Shehzaada, he will appear in Hansal Mehta's "Captain India," in which he will play a pilot. He will also appear in "Freddy," "Satyanarayan Ki Katha," and Kabir Khan's untitled film, which is touted to be made on a large scale.

