Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 in style! Inside pictures, videos from her fabulous birthday celebration

Check out inside pictures and videos from Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40the birthday celebration

Soon to be mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan rang into her 40th birthday with a blast. The actress was surrounded by her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan and her family and friends as she had a midnight birthday celebration. Sister Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak-peek into Kareena's big 40th birthday and the pregnancy glow on the actress's face was quite visible. Karisma wrote, "Birthday girl we love you #happybirthday." The picture showed how beautifully decorated the party was with balloons and her loved ones. The balloons read "40 and Fabulous."

In one of the pictures, Kareena can be seen standing with her cake and posing for the camera. Another picture is a family portrait featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor along with the birthday girl. Kareena rang into her birthday wearing a printed Kaftan by Anita Dongre and she looked like a treat herself. Check out the pictures here-

ALSO READ | Bebo turns 40! Preparations for Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash begins. IN PICS

Ahead of her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted a gorgeous monochrome photo of herself, revealing her plans about the day. Bebo wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG”

Last month, Kareena Kapoor celebrated husband Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday. She shared a video on her Instagram that she made to surprise the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday...I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night....It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!"

The video featured Saif's growing up years with parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, his kids with first wife Amrita Singh-- Sara and Ibrahim, his special moments with Kareena and their beautiful vacations.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Hindi remake of 194 film Forest Grump titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress has already shot for most of the film and will begin the next schedule from October. She also has Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht in the pipeline.

