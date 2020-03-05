Has Kareena Kapoor Khan made her much-awaited Instagram debut?

Kareena Kapoor's reported Instagram has already been followed by over 64 thousand users

Kareena Kapoor Khan shook the social media world when sudden news of her Instagram debut spread like a wildfire. Kareena Kapoor fans were elated that their favourite star is now finally making her way to the social media world. In the times, when connecting with fans through social media has become a compulsion for Bollywood stars, Kareena managed to stay for the longest time. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation from Kareena's side, neither does the account hold a blue tick. The account which goes by the username of ‘KareenaKapoorKhan’ has already been followed by over 64 thousand followings including the names of Manish Malhotra, Hansika Motwani, Tamannah Bhatia, and Sonam Kapoor among others.

There's only post shared on the handle and it’s a video of a black cat passing by, with graphics- Play, Pause and Loading indicating a formal announcement soon.

Kareena who is one of the most popular Bollywood Divas has maintained a healthy distance from social media platforms. Whenever she was asked about her social media debut, Kareena said that she is a private person and likes to keep her personal life away from public glare.

And if this indeed turns out to be Kareena’s official entry on the photo-sharing app, we just wish Saif Ali Khan takes a cue from Kareena and decides to make his debut too.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen doing an extended cameo in Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium that is set to hit the theatres March 13. Kareena plays the role of a cop in the film. Post Angrezi Medium, Kareena will star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.