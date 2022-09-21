Kareena Kapoor blows out candles with son Jeh on her birthday, check out INSIDE photos from celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMAKAPOOR Kareena Kapoor blows out candles with son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is turning 42 today, and she is receiving warm wishes from her fans, friends, and family, which are making her day unforgettable. Several B-town celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others, have taken to social media to wish the actress on her birthday. Now, Bebo's sister, Karisma Kapoor, has shared some precious pictures from the celebration as they mark the day at their father Randhir Kapoor’s place.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared two pictures. In the first picture, Kareena is seen holding Jeh as he blows the candle on the cake. In the other picture, Kareena is seen posing with Karisma, and the Kapoor sisters are seen oozing glow as they twin in white outfits. The Jab We Met actress opted for a minimalistic look for her birthday. She was seen clad in a white colour dress with her hair tied back. She radiated a glow in no-makeup look with brown lipstick. With just brown lipstick and a natural makeup look, she exuded radiance.

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story

Earlier that same day, Karisma Kapoor dropped the sweetest birthday wish for her. She shared two throwback pictures in which they looked all smiles. Along with the post, she wrote a heartfelt note. Her caption read, "To the bestest sister and my best friend, Happiest birthday. Always twinning and winning #happybirthday."

Last year, the Tashan actress celebrated her birthday in the Maldives with her family. She posted glimpses of her birthday vacation on social media, and the pictures looked spectacular.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently starred in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was helmed by Advait Chandan. The film didn't perform well at the box office. However, she is now gearing up to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She is also slated to star in Rhea Kapoor’s next yet-to-be-titled flick.

