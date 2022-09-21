Alia Bhatt & Sara Ali Khan wish Kareena Kapoor on her birthday in the sweetest manner | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN, ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt & Sara wish Kareena Kapoor on her birthday

Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan share heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday. Bollywood's bebo is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, and wishes are pouring in from her fans, friends, and family members, making her day extra special. Several B-town celebrities, such as Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora, among others, have taken to social media to wish the actress on her special day. Now, Alia and Sara have shared precious pictures along with a sweet note.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her social media and shared an unseen picture with the birthday girl, Kareena Kapoor. The picture is from Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony, and the Kapoor sisters look adorable in the picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday my eternal favourite superstar," along with heart emojis.

Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable family picture, wishing the Tashan actress. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor look all smiles while posing for the camera, whereas Sara Ali Khan is seen admiring her brother Jeh Ali Khan. Her caption read, "Happiest Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter and happiness, and cake today! Hope you have the best year ahead."

Last year, the actress celebrated her birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in the Maldives. She took to social media and shared sneak peeks of her birthday getaway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently starred in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was helmed by Advait Chandan. The film didn't perform well at the box office. However, she is now gearing up to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She is also slated to star in Rhea Kapoor’s next yet-to-be-titled flick.

