Kapil Sharma pens emotional note after Raju Srivastava's death, says 'Aaj pehli baar apne rulaya bhai'

Kapil Sharma mourns demise of Raju Srivastava

Kapil Sharma on Wednesday condoled the demise of comedian-actor Raju Srivastav, who passed away today at the age of 58. Taking to Instagram, Kapil shared a picture with Raju from the sets of his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma show and wrote a heartfelt note. "You have made me cry for the first time Raju bhai, I wish if could meet you for one last time. May God bless you. You will be remembered a lot. Goodbye, Om shanti)."

Fans pay condolences

Several fans took to the comments section and mourned the demise of the late comedian. Dabboo Ratnani also dropped the joining hands emoji in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Rest in peace." Another said, "Dark day for comedy world! Raju Srivastava has passed away. He breathed his last at AIIMS hospital. No one can match the humor level of Raju. No double meaning jokes, no derogatory words. He was the best. Rest in Peace Legend."

Many Bollywood actors, TV stars and comedians mourned the passing of Raju all through the day. The news did come as a shock to the entire entertainment industry.

Shekhar Suman, who hosted 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' where Srivastava was a runner-up and constantly updated about the late comedian's health, wrote: "Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened. Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode. Devastated to hear the news. May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti"

Raju was born in a middle-class family on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He gained national acclaim during his run on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and his stage character 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' was also very popular. He was known for his acute scrutiny and comical timing about various aspects of life.

The comedian was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this, his trainer took him to the hospital.

Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. After staying on the ventilator for several weeks, Raju finally passed away on September 21.

