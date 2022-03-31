Karan Johar trolled for promoting 'elite' culture in matrimonial ad, netizens say 'concept is offensive'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar appears in the ad for a popular matrimonial brand

Popular matrimonial platform IITIIMShaadi.com has brought filmmaker Karan Johar on board as its brand ambassador. As per the partnership, the company will release a series of digital ad campaigns featuring Karan across digital media in the coming months. As the first ad was launched on social media platforms, Karan faced heavy social media trolling for being the face of it.

Sharing the advertisement, Karan said, "A matrimonial platform like no other - IITIIMShaadi.com! And I'm super excited to see some 'real' love come to life, not just reel. If you are looking for your life partner, https://www.iitiimshaadi.com/ should be your go-to site. They invite alumni of the top 10-15 colleges from all fields to register and find a match amongst each other (sic)."

Reacting to the video one of the netizens said, "Wow. I guess they have been successful making you brand manager for elitism. This is such bulls**t (sic)." Another one said, "This whole concept is so offensive. Are they trying to say that an IIT/IIM alumni will be mentally compatible only with another IIT/IIM alumni?! Ridiculous (sic)."

Other comments read, "Coming from a guy who hasn't tied the knot himself. Karan, get a life man," and "Ridiculous..didnt expect this from you (sic)."

Meanwhile, Karan is back in the director's chair for the upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, the love story marks the filmmaker’s return to film direction after the 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan said he is tapping into the quintessential Bollywood movie genre. “I did go through phases of evolution as a filmmaker. But right during the pandemic, I felt I just needed to make a movie that made me feel like I was 25 again. And when I was 25, the only movie I could think of or make was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, because it was like an accumulation of all the movies that I had grown up watching. It's a homage to Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Sooraj Barjatya,” the 49-year-old filmmaker said as per PTI.



