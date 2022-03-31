'Dhoom' actress Rimi Sen gets duped of ₹4.14 crore; FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : 'DHOOM' ACTRESS RIMI SEN GETS DUPED OF ₹ 'Dhoom' actress Rimi Sen gets duped of ₹4.14 crore, gets FIR registered

Highlights Rimi Sen filed a complaint at the Khar police station against a Goregaon-based businessman

In her FIR, she mentioned being cheated by Raunak Jatin Vyas whom she met three years ago

The Khar police, after investigation, registered a case against Jatin under IPC sections 420 & 409

Bollywood actress Rimi Sen who is also known as Subhamitra Sen filed a complaint at the Khar police station against a Goregaon-based businessman named Raunak Jatin Vyas for allegedly duping her of Rs 4.14 cr in the name of investment. The incident according to a report took place a few days back on March 29. In her FIR, she mentioned being cheated by Raunak Jatin Vyas whom she met three years ago at a gym in Andheri. She informed the police that the accused claimed to be a businessman and offered her an investment in his company at a return of 40 per cent. They drafted the money after the actress decided to invest the money.

When Sen asked for her profit after the end of the deadline period, the man started ignoring her calls soon after which she realized that he had no such business. She neither got back the principal amount nor the promised profit. It was clear that she has been duped which is why she filed the complaint for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The Khar police, after the investigation, registered a case against Jatin under IPC sections 420 & 409. The search is on to nab the accused. For those unversed, IPC is the Punishment for criminal breach of trust and 420 - Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

On the work front, Rimi is known for a number of Bollywood projects which includes names of films like-- Hungama, Baghban, Dhoom, Garam Masala, Kyon Ki, Phir Hera Pheri, and Golmaal. She has even worked in several Telugu and Bengali films.

Apart from Simi has even participated in Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss in the year 2015.

-Further details awaited