RRR Box Office Day 6: SS Rajamouli's film earns Rs 120 crore, ahead of all Bollywood COVID releases

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DVVMOVIES RRR movie hit the screens on March 25

Highlights RRR has earned Rs 611 crore worldwide in gross figures, the makers have said

The movie is eyeing Rs 132 crore first-week collections for its Hindi version

RRR may do Rs 200 crore business for Hindi version but will have to chase down The Kashmir Files

The latest release RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt has literally set the box office on fire after it hit the screens worldwide on March 25. It is directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, and coming five years after the mega-successful mythological action drama starring Prabhas, it was expected to do great business. And it has measured up to the anticipation in all the right manner. For the Hindi version, it is earning huge favours in the North Indian markets and its collections are proof of the same. A pre-Independence fictional story, the big-budget spectacle drama stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

Read: In a clash between RRR and Baahubali, SS Rajamouli wins!

On Wednesday, RRR maintained its strong grip over the ticket window, emerging as the sole choice of cinemagoers. With RRR coming into the fray, The Kashmir Files' collections have slowed down big time. After six days of release, RRR has earned Rs 120 crore, which is including the Rs 13-14 crore business it did on Wednesday, as per a report in Box Office India. The net collections day-wise dropped by 10 percent on Wednesday, which indicates that it will be doing good in the coming days and even better once the weekend mood kicks in on Friday, post evening.

Read: Attack, KGF 2, Beast, Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2: Complete list of movies releasing in April

As per the report, the well-performing regions for RRR are Delhi, UP, Gujarat, Thane and East Punjab. Somehow, Mumbai has not been able to contribute that well to its business and remains slightly weak. The report further said that RRR is eyeing Rs 132 crore first-week collections and after that numbers will be defined by how well it performs on Friday and afterwards. It also claimed that even though RRR may very well do Rs 200 crore business for the Hindi version, it will be interesting to see whether or not it can chase down the business of The Kashmir files, which is inching towards Rs 250 crore collections and is the highest-grossing Hindi film during the pandemic till now.

Meanwhile, the makers said that RRR has made Rs 611 crore worldwide in gross figures. It has collected Rs 474 crore in its overall India numbers.

Meanwhile, John Abraham starrer Attack is releasing on April 1. It is also in the action genre, same as RRR, and may do good business if the Hindi audience supports it. Hollywood's Morbius is also hitting the screens on April 1 but there is hardly any buzz surrounding the film and will not impact any of the movie business for Indian releases.