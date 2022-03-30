Attack, KGF 2, Beast, Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2: Complete list of movies releasing in April

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hollywood, Bollywood and South films releasing in April 2022

For cine buffs, April is loaded with movies of all kinds. There are out-and-out action films like Attack, Heropanti2, Morbius and KGF: Chapter 2 on one hand, on the other, dramas like Runway 34, Dasvi, Drive My Car and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal will appeal to more subtle tastes. We take a look at the release dates of the prominent Hindi, Hollywood and regional films that will be released in theaters and OTT in April 2022 so that you can free your schedule to enjoy them with your friends and family.

Attack

John Abraham plays a super soldier in this action film set in the future. It is sure to give to you a one-of-a-kind experience with a desi flavour. It hits the screens on April 1.

Morbius

Come April 1, a new superhero is coming to town in Morbius. It stars Jared Leto in the main role. This film promises to be a departure from what one has been in Marvel and DC films till now and will be action-packed.

Drive My Car

Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Oscar-winning film Drive My Car will be available to stream exclusively on MUBI in India from April 1.

Dasvi

Social-comedy Dasvi is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7. Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

Ghani

Varun Tej-starrer Ghani, a Telugu sports-drama will arrive in theatres on April 8. Varun plays a boxer in this film. Ghani is helmed by first-time director Kiran Korrapati.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The third installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to release in cinema halls on April 8.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer remake of the Telugu National Award-winning film is set to release on April 14. It follows the story of Arjun, played by Shahid, who makes a comeback in cricket in his late 30s for his young son.

KGF: Chapter 2

The most awaited Yash-starrer Kannada action film KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on April 14. It is anticipated to set the box office on fire.

Beast

Vijay and Pooja Hedge's Beast will release on April 14. Its song Arabic kuthu has already been viral and huge expectations are riding on it.

Jana Gana Mana

Actor Prithviraj's upcoming Malayalam drama Jana Gana Mana is set to release theatrically on April 28. The film is a face-off between a criminal (Prithviraj) and a cop.

Acharya

South megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya is set to release in cinema halls on April 29. It also stars Ram charan in an extended cameo.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal

Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni will be battling it out for actor Vijay Sethupathi's attention in the upcoming romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The movie releases on April 28.

Runway 34

Ajay Devgn directs Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in Runway 34 inspired by real-life incident of the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight incident, which forced the pilot to emergency land the aircraft due to poor visibility. It releases on April 29.

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria feature in Heropanti 2, releasing on April 29. It will bring Tiger's signature action with Nawazuddin's quirk.