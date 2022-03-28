Rudra, The Fame Game to Undekhi 2: Thriller shows you should binge watch before moving into April

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Thriller shows to binge watch before April begins

March seems to be a month filled with some adrenaline-pumping and blood-laden entertainment, especially on the OTT platform with some action-packed and edge of the seat thrillers. Before you begin to make your binge-watching list of new trending web shows in April, check out these thrillers that were a popular hit in March. Gear up to wear your thinking caps and get ready to evoke the Sherlock Holmes in you.

Here’s taking a look at the top Indian shows to binge-watch if you love thriller suspense and murder mysteries –

Rudra –

The Applause Entertainment show marked the biggest superstar debut on Indian OTT as Ajay Devgn takes on the role of a cop on a mission in Disney+ Hotstar’s brand-new crime drama, Rudra- The Edge of Darkness. The show is already a subject of heated discussion as it’s the Indian rendition of the iconic, globally successful British series – Luther.

The Fame Game -

The Fame Game does justice to Madhuri Dixit in her streaming debut. Dharmatic Entertainment has done a great job at brewing a mystery with twists and turns around every corner, Netflix’s The Fame Game, makes for one indulgent watch to both Madhuri fans and voracious content consumers.

Bloody Brothers –

Applause Entertainment ropes in Shaadi Ali behind the camera for this dark comedy. The show takes audiences through the story of brothers Jaggi and Daljit and how their lives spiral out of control after a tragic car accident.

Apaharan 2 -

Arunoday Singh as desi cop Rudra returns in Ekta Kapoor’s Apaharan 2. The second season brought to you by Jio Studios promises ‘dugna action, entertainment and double dhamaka’ as Rudra sets off on a dangerous mission to kidnap a mastermind.

Undekhi 2 –

Expect some incredible performances from this one as Sony LIV’s Undekhi 2 gets bigger and better. Having introduced us to some breakthrough actors, Applause Entertainment with Undekhi 2 proves that a great story and great performances to back it will always find a massive audience.