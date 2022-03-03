Kanye West drops 'Eazy' video portraying Kim Kardashian's BF Pete Davidson being kidnapped, buried

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kanye West and Pete Davidson

Within hours of Kim Kardashian getting her legal emancipation from American rapper and songwriter Kanye West in a Los Angeles court, the hip-hop titan has sent a not-so-subtle message to his estranged wife's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. According to Fox News, West released a music video for his new song 'Eazy', on Wednesday, in which he was seen kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of the 'Saturday Night Live' star. The song's Claymation video, which West shared on his Instagram handle, garnered instant criticism, with netizens calling the video "disturbing," "terrifying" stating it's "not art" and "not ok."

In it, West could be seen rapping while sitting on top of a coffin. Later in the video, the rapper puts a bag over a Davidson-like character's head before kidnapping him. The character is then taken to an empty grave by West on a four-wheeler where he buries the body. West further revealed that once the roses bloomed from the still-alive cartoon, the rapper picked them up and loaded them into a pick-up truck.

This scene seemed to refer back to the gifted West had sent his estranged wife on Valentine's Day, a pick-up truck with a bed full of roses. The video concludes with the message: "Everyone lived happily ever after... except Skete" (West's derogatory nickname for Davidson). "JK he's fine."

The song 'Eazy', West's collaboration with the Game, which was released in January, at the time, had incited outrage as he insinuated a violent attack on Kardashian's new boyfriend. The beauty mogul went on to share that West's online harassment caused "emotional distress" to herself and their children, as per Fox News.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Apart from the attacks on Davidson, West has been focused on his new album, 'Donda 2' and his newest Netflix documentary, 'Jeen-Yuhs', which released its third and final episode on Tuesday.

(ANI)