Kangana Ranaut enjoys head massage by her mother in Manali | PIC

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut enjoys head massage by her mother in Manali

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently recovered from COVID-19, flew to her hometown in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The actress was in Mumbai amid lockdown. On Friday, Kangana took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peak of herself enjoying with her family. The actress seems to be relaxing in her mother's lap as she gets her hair massaged with oil. She is seen soaking in the sun on the terrace of her Manali house.

"Saree duniya ke sukh ek taraf, maa ki goodh ek taraf," Kangana captioned the photo.

On Thursday, Kangana was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The 'Queen' actress was seen making her way to the airport with proper COVID precautions in place. Kangana looked stunning in an orange saree paired with a sleeveless blouse.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana was spotted at the Mumbai airport

The actress loves to treat her fans with beautiful photos of herself with her near and dear ones. On the occasion of Mother's Day earlier this month, Kangana penned a heartfelt letter for her mother on Instagram. Sharing a throwback black and white photograph of her mother, Kangana had written: "Dear Mother... When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing, What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from?"

"Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother... I love you so much. Happy Mother's Day...Yours, Chotu," Kangana added.

On the professional front, Kangana will be seen in the film "Thalaivi". The film's release was postponed due to the Covid19 outbreak. She is also part of the films "Tejas" and "Dhaakad", and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled "Tiku Weds Sheru".