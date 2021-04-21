Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, SALONI GAUR Kangana Ranaut, comedian Saloni Gaur engage in heated Twitter spat

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut urged the government of India to issue some strict guidelines and measures for population control in the country. The actress also suggested that the government should either have a fine or imprisonment for the third child born in the country to a couple. Kangana wrote, "We need strict laws for population control, enough of vote politics it’s true Indira Gandhi lost the election and later was killed for taking this issue head-on she forcefully sterilized people but looking at crisis today at least there should be fine or imprisonment for a third child."

After Kangana's tweet comedian Saloni Gaur shared an image suggesting that Kangana has two other siblings, an elder sister Rangoli Chandel and younger brother Aksht Ranaut.

Saloni's comment irked the actress and she shared her reply that read, "No wonder your comedy is a joke on you,my great-grandpa had 8 siblings in those days many children used to die, in jungles, there were more animals hardly any humans, we must change with changing times, need of the hour is population control like China we should have strong rules."

"If you could understand complex topics like these you would do something worthwhile with your life not mock people their vulnerabilities their hard-earned success to feed yourself, you clearly don’t know any better, little annoying dumb fool," read the next tweet by Kangana.

On the professional front, Kangana's upcoming film Thalaivi was scheduled to release on April 23 release but in the wake of COVID-19, the release of the film has been postponed. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Tejas in the pipeline.

