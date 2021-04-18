Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut shares video with her 'new but slightly annoying friend' | WATCH

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday treated her fans with a beautiful video with her 'new but slightly annoying friend'. The actress who has returned to Mumbai shared a video in which she can be seen relaxing on her balcony and a cuckoo bird chirping in the background. Kangana captioned the video, "This little koyal telling me many things I failed to hear for so long…I always said I live alone suddenly finding many who were always there but in my hectic life I never realized."

She added, "Lovely to be home with my new but slightly annoying friend."

Commenting on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Kangana tweeted, "Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else."

The actress also mentioned ways in which one should protect the Earth. She said, "Let’s be gentle to her. 1) each one of us must plant 8 trees a year

2) stop breeding like rabbits 3) avoid single used plastic 4)Don’t waste food 5) be aware of idiots around you take responsibility to cause you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you."

On the professional front, Kangana's upcoming film Thalaivi was scheduled to release on April 23 release but in the wake of COVID-19, the release of the film has been postponed. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Tejas in the pipeline.

