Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on multiple platforms worldwide, trailer drops tomorrow

Keeping up with his promise of an Eid release, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced that his most awaited upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will simultaneously release on multiple platforms. Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios shared the mega release plan for Radhe on Wednesday. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film will now be seeing a multiformat release and also a wide theatrical release internationally on 13th May 2021. It is releasing in theatres and simultaneously on Pay Per view, it's not OTT release.



Also the trailer of Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai will drop on Thursday (April 22). The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on May 13 this year. However, the constantly evolving COVID situation in the country may only allow limited theatrical attendance, leaving many die-hard fans of Salman Khan unaddressed. Taking cognizance of this fact, ZEE Studios has devised a simultaneous multiplatform strategy for the film’s release.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will now be released in theatres worldwide; adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government; and on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV; giving audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

ZEE Studios is proud to be the first studio in India to be adopting a multi-format release worldwide. Speaking on this Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, "The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realized we’d be doing a disservice to Salman’s fans nationwide if we aren’t able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay per view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film. There cannot be a better film than Radhe to offer the audiences who’ve been waiting for an out and out entertainer for over a year now. Radhe continues our network’s deep relationship with Salman Khan and we are looking to release the film in over 40 countries including theatrical release in major overseas markets."



Salman Khan Films' spokesperson added, "It's imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don't want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times."

This news will come as a much-needed breather for the audience in these gloomy times.Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "We are thrilled to bring Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on ZEE5, India’s multi-lingual online storyteller for millions of entertainment seekers. We feel immensely proud to give this movie scale that it deserves and take it to each and every online screen present in the country via ZEE5. Our endevaour has always been to bring a fresh perspective to storytelling and democratise access to ZEE5's extensive library of content spanned across genres and languages for audience to choose from. We are extremely excited to partner with Salman Khan and join him in making Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this year’s biggest blockbuster."Along with Salman Khan, the film also stars Disha Patani , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited. The movie releases on the 13th of May 2021 on the occasion of Eid.

The film will have a theatrical release and will be available in theaters in all Indian states where the theaters are operational as per COVID protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories including Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe is also being planned.

It will also be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in UK since the lockdown last year. The films can be viewed on ZEE5 on its pay per view service ZEEPlex. Zeeplex is also available on DTH platforms like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

