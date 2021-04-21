Madhuri Dixit joins 'Bajre Da Sitta' trend with gorgeous makeover, video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURIDIXITNENE Madhuri Dixit joins 'Bajre Da Sitta' trend with gorgeous makeover

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is seen on the TV show Dance Deewane these days, knows how to leave her fans swooning. The actress on Tuesday shared a gorgeous video as she joined the Bajre Da Sitta trend. The actress shared a video in which she is seen performing on the popular song and giving priceless expressions. From her casual look, Madhuri is seen transforming into a gorgeous diva in a pink shimmery lehenga.

The actress captioned the video, "On trend with #BajreDaSitta." The Bajre Da Sitta trend has been catching up like wildfire among the netizens as well as celebrities these days. Check out the video-

With rising cases of Covid19 in the country, many Bollywood celebrities have been urging fans to follow safety precautions and stay indoors to contain the spread. Madhuri also penned a heartfelt note on Sunday while reacting to the current situation which has badly affected India in its ongoing second wave. Taking to Twitter, the actress called the effect of the pandemic heartbreaking and expressed gratitude to frontline workers for their service in the nation's hour of crisis.

"It's heartbreaking to see the pandemic taking over our lives yet again. We can only get through this with each other's support. Requesting you all to follow the guidelines & take care of your loved ones. My humble gratitude to our frontline workers for their selfless service," Madhuri tweeted.

Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 alongside Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. In the latest episode, actress Nora Fatehi graced the stage of the show and grooved to songs like 'Ek Do Teen,' 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' and Dilbar with the While on the show, Nora revealed that Madhuri Dixit has been her biggest inspiration and she came to India just for her.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit is set to make her digital debut in the series "Finding Anamika". In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.