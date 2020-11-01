From Ms to Mrs: Kajal Aggarwal shares UNSEEN photos from wedding with 'soulmate' Gautam Kitchlu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal shares UNSEEN photos from wedding with 'soulmate' Gautam Kitchlu

After an intimate wedding in Mumbai on October 30, actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu shared unseen photos from the most special day of their lives. The actress shared a beautiful picture with her soulmate in which she can be seen kissing his hand and sharing a precious moment. In another photo, the duo is seen taking vows. Then in another picture, they pose like the perfect couple. Kajal wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched" Gauatam also shared a gorgeous portrait of the newlyweds and wrote, "Man and Wife."

For the wedding, Kajal Aggarwal wore a beautiful lehenga by Anamika Khanna while Gautam Kitchly's sherwani was designed by Anita Dongre. Reacting to the photos, many celebrities wished the couple on their wedding. Dulquer Salmaan commented, "Huge huge congrats to the two of you !!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

Kajal also shared how they planned the wedding where the Punjabi culture met Kashmiri and details about it. She wrote, "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal had shared a stunning picture from her pre-wedding festivities. In the picture, the actress can be seen showing off mehndi on her hands. "Kajgautkitched," she captioned the Instagram post. The caption is a witty pun to the expression "got hitched", referencing the love of her life Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal chose a mint green suit for the occasion, teamed with a braided hairstyle. For the haldi, she wore a beautiful yellow outfit and enjoyed every bit of it. Kajal Aggarwal's haldi ceremony had left netizens excited

Who is Gautam Kitchlu ? Kajal Aggarwal's husband

Entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of design label Discern Living which is an interior design and home decor venture offering simple yet stylish design solutions.

On a related note, on October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written.

