Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu Wedding: Inside pictures from actress' haldi ceremony

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu today in Mumbai. The actress had earlier announced that she will be getting married in a private ceremony with close friends and family. As the pre-wedding ceremonies began on Thursday, pictures from the actress' haldi ceremony broke the internet. Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing a sneak peek from her wedding festivities and teasing the fans occasionally. After her mehendi pictures, fans are swooning over her haldi look. The actress looked gorgeous adorned in floral jewellery along with a yellow outfit while soon-to-be husband Gautam Kitchlu can be seen in a white kurta and black Nehru jacket.

Kajal Aggarwal looked radiant in her wedding glow as her family applies haldi on her. Many fan pages dedicated to the actress shared photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies and complimented the actress for her beauty. Another video of her dancing and enjoying the celebration has also gone viral.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's haldi celebration here-

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal had shared a stunning picture from her pre-wedding festivities. In the picture, the actress can be seen showing off mehndi on her hands. "Kajgautkitched," she captioned the Instagram post. The caption is a witty pun to the expression "got hitched", referencing the love of her life Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal chose a mint green suit for the occasion, teamed with a braided hairstyle.

On a related note, on October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written.

Who is Gautam Kitchlu? Kajal Aggarwal's fiance

Entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of design label Discern Living which is an interior design and home decor venture offering simple yet stylish design solutions.

