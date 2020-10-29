Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GAUTAM KITCHLU Who is Gautam Kitchlu? Kajal Aggarwal's fiance

Popular actress of southern films, Kajal Aggarwal, is all set to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. The actress took to Instagram to share the news with fans in a long note she posted on social media. Ever since then, fans have been curious to know more about her partner.

All about Gautam Kitchlu

Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of design label Discern Living which is an interior design and home decor venture offering simple yet stylish design solutions. The bio of Gautam Kitchlu’s Instagram profile reads, “Founder @DiscernLiving. Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast.”

Apart from designing houses and rooms, Gautam Kitchlu's company also sells designer furniture, decor items, paintings and other household stuff.

Gautam Kitchlu seems quite active on Instagram, but most of his posts are about his design works. With 878 posts, Gautam has garnered 12.5k followers on Instagram.

On August 16, Gautam Kitchlu took to Instagram to post pictures of him celebrating his birthday on a beach. He wrote, "Another year, a new decade- here’s to living life to its fullest! #happybirthdaytome #strongerfasterbetter

On October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding.

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written.

