Photos of Kajal Aggarwal from pre-wedding function will give you 'mehendi laga ke rakhna feels'

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. But the celebrations have already begun in the family as the actress and her relatives and friends are celebrating in the pre-wedding festivities. In the wake of the same, Kajal who recently decorated her hands with beautiful henna took to her social media and shared a stunning picture from her Mehendi ceremony. In the same, she can be seen wearing a beautiful mint coloured traditional outfit along with statement earrings and tied-up hair. The bridal glow was quite evidently seen in her pictures as she smiles her heart out showing off her beautiful 'mehendi wale haath.'

The picture was shared by Kajal on her Instagram handle alongside a caption that contained her wedding hashtag #kajgautkitched. Not just her, even the groom-to-be shared an update on his profile as he shared a beautiful picture and wrote, "A moment of calm before the festivities begin! #kajgautkitched."

Have a look:

Gautam shared another picture showing the beginning of the functions and wrote, "Blessings and positivity #kajgautkitched."

Kajal announced the good news of her wedding and wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.

I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support (sic)."

For those unversed, Gautam happens to a Mumbai-based businessman, who owns an interior design e-commerce platform named 'Discern Living.' He is also a sports enthusiast.

On the work front, Kajal made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. She is also known for her roles in films such as Singham that featured Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. Apart from Bollywood, she has worked in various Tamil and Telugu films like Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

