Jackie Shroff makes clay pots during lockdown, says 'Maati se puch. Aaj Sikandar kahan hai'

New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2020 14:37 IST
Jackie Shroff tries his hands on making clay pots during lockdown

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff shared a photo in which he is seen trying his hands on making clay pots. Wearing an ordinary blue shirt with a pair of white pyjamas, the actor is seen getting his hands soiled in mud and enjoying the process. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Maati se puch. Aaj Sikandar kahan hai." The actor's wife was quick to drop a comment on the post and wrote, "Wowwwwww" Many other fans also lauded Jaggu Dada's photo.

Maati se puch. Aaj sikandar kahan hai

While Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha and kids Tiger, Krishna are quarantining in Mumbai, the veteran actor is stuck somewhere between Pune and Mumbai during the lockdown. Through an Instagram post, the actor shared that he is not with his family and urged fans to enjoy this time together.

Jackie Shroff said, "Main ek chaal ka ladka tha, ab bhi mera dil chali ka hai." He further said, "Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home." 

On the work front, Tiger Shroff and his father Jackie Shroff were recently seen together in the film Baagh 3. It was the first time that the father-son duo shared the screen space. Next, the veteran actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

 

