Monday, September 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Jackie Chan once pretended to be in pain in front of Bruce Lee, here's why

Jackie Chan once pretended to be in pain in front of Bruce Lee, here's why

In a video shared by Lee's daughter Shannon Lee on Instagram, Chan remembered Bruce Lee as a dedicated and concerned co-actor. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 22, 2019 23:14 IST
Jackie Chan once pretended to be in pain in front of Bruce
Image Source : TWITTER

Jackie Chan once pretended to be in pain in front of Bruce Lee, here's why

Veteran action star Jackie Chan has revealed that during the filming on "Enter the Dragon" he pretended to be in pain to be close to legendary martial artiste Bruce Lee.

In a video shared by Lee's daughter Shannon Lee on Instagram, Chan remembered him as a dedicated and concerned co-actor.  "I was young doing 'Enter the Dragon' fighting with Bruce Lee. I was behind the camera and I would just see Bruce Lee... Then I ran and suddenly it was all black in front of my eyes. He had hit just one stick right on my head. I felt dizzy and I looked at Bruce Lee he kept acting until the director said cut," Chan said.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s the full story from @jackiechan “I just wanted Bruce Lee to hold me for as long as possible.” 😂🤣

A post shared by Bruce Lee (@brucelee) on

"He then threw his stick, turned around and said 'Oh my God' and ran to me and lifted me up and said sorry. I was not in pain anymore. I was a young guy and very tough. But I pretended to be in pain so that Bruce Lee holds me for as long as he can. I kept pretending the whole day," he added.

Chan worked as a stuntman on "Enter the Dragon", which released in 1973 a month after his death. 

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLata Mangeshkar to release memoir penned by sister Meena Mangeshkar Next StoryVarun Dhawan to feature in music video with budding hip-hop artistes  