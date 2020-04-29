'Irrfan Khan, the exceptional actor of our times': India mourns; celebs pay condolences| LIVE updates

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in the year 2018 was admitted with a colon infection on Tuesday after his health deteriorated. He was accompanied by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil and Ayan Khan. Earlier on Wednesday morning, India TV Entertainment reporter Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna informed that the doctors had kept Irrfan on the ventilator and had asked the family to hang on. As soon as the shocking news came, many Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Shoojit Sircar, politicians like Arvind Kejriwal and his fans took to Twitter to pour in condolences.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. Folded hands An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas Folded hands."

Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madaan said, "I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one the strongest people i knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am ,Babil and Ayan. I'm just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace."

Kareena Kapoor Khan who also worked with him in Angrezi Medium mourned his death and wrote, "It was an absolute honour sir Rest in peace."

Kamal Haasan wrote, "Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time."

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you."

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar with whom Irrfan had worked in Piku wrote, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan."

riyanka Chopra tweeted, "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Our loss, heaven’s gain. #IrrfanKhan #RIP Thank you for all the magic you weaved on celluloid. Condolences to the family and loved ones."

Ali Asgar tweeted, "Inna lillahi wa inna alayhi rajeoon. Rest in Peace Irfan Khan Sir Palms up together finest artist, a talent with few parallels, Great human ...His mom passed away on saturday. Tragic beyond words..saddened shattered.#IrrfanKhan"

Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, "Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace."

IndiaTV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief tweeted, "इरफ़ान खान ना केवल एक बेहतरीन इंसान थे, बल्कि बहुत बहादुर थे. वो बीमारी से लड़े , बहुत लड़े. तकलीफ़ उठा कर इंग्लिश मीडियम में अभिनय किया. याद बहुत आएँगे इरफ़ान. #IrrfanKhan"

Randeep Hooda mourned his death and said, "Gone too soon is the inspiration and the entertainment #IrrfanKhan a great loss to cinema and the craft .. may you rest in peace brother."

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "I've worked with #IrrfanKhan in 2004 film AAN and have always known him to be a Brilliant & Versatile Actor, a wonderful human being and a great friend. His untimely demise is a great loss to the Films Industry. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. RIP my friend."

Akskay Kumar tweeted, "Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time."

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan."

Parineeti Chopra, "Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family #RIP #IrrfanKhan."

