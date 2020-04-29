Irrfan Khan buried at Versova burial ground in presence of family, friends

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Irrfan Khan funeral: 20 relatives present for last rites at Versova cremation ground

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away early on Wednesday at the age of 53. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to colon infection on Tuesday. His spokesperson shared the news of his death which left his fans in despair. Soon after the news broke the internet, Irrfan's mortal remains were taken to Versova cremation ground for his last rites. Due to coronavirus lockdown, not many people could pay their last respects to the actor, only 20 relatives were given permission to attend the funeral along with his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.

A statement on Irrfan's last rites read as "Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Irrfan Khan's son at the funeral

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Vishal Bhardwaj at Irrfan Khan's funeral

Image Source : YOGAN SHAH Irrfan's Paan Singh Tomar director Tigmanshu Dhulia arrived for funeral

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Irrfan Khan's mortal remains taken to Versova burial ground

The country is still in shock on the demise of the actor and fans have been flooding the internet with their condolences. The actor's spokesperson had also released a statement on his sad demise which read as "I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away."

