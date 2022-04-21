Thursday, April 21, 2022
     
  Our country is not made of royal thrones, says PM Modi addressing Civil Services Day event
Irked Sara Ali Khan refuses to pose for paparazzi after they push her to get pics | Watch video

A seemingly irritated Sara Ali Khan decided not to pose for the paparazzi after she was accidentally pushed by one of the photographers. The upset actress immediately got into the car and left.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2022 12:39 IST
Sara Ali Khan has always been appreciated for being humble and kind to the paparazzi. However, recently, the actress was irked when a paparazzo pushed her in an attempt to get her photos. The actress seemingly got upset and refused to pose for the cameras. While the photographers apologised for the chaos, she immediately got into her car and left the place. The actress was leaving a shoot in Mumbai when she was spotted by the photographers. Initially, Sara was seen flashing a big smile at the paparazzi, however, after the accidental push, the actress got upset and decided not to pose for them.

The whole incident was caught on camera and shared on social media. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Sara who makes sure to keep her fans and followers on Instagram entertainment posted a video of herself dancing to 'Samundar mei naha ke'. The actress is shaking a leg with her team member. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, Namak mein Chamak. Thumak Thumak (sic)."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Atrangi Re', has been hopping from one set to another, from one city to another, for the last few months.

Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film. Touted to be a romantic drama, the untitled film was mostly shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film will also feature veteran actor Rakesh Bedi in a pivotal role.

Khan, who has featured in films like "Kedarnath", "Love Aaj Kal" and "Coolie No 1", is also a part of 'Gaslight', which features Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte apart from her.

