Ira Khan's spooky makeup to Neha Dhupia's daughter turning into a witch, B'wood celebrates Halloween 2020

Like every year, Bollywood celebrities are in a mood to celebrate Halloween flaunting different costumes and makeup. While COVID19 has restricted the celebrations, stars made sure that they enjoy it by turning into various characters. From superstar Aamir Khan's daughter to the little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya, Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr, celebs celebrated Halloween 2020 with full enthusiasm.

Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories to flaunt her spooky makeup and impressed the viewers. In the picture, her face was half painted with black makeup and she complemented it with a black jacket. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia shared a picture of Mehr who turned into a witch this Halloween. Her costume was gifted by Soha Ali Khan.

Neha wrote, "“Witch” one would you chose ... #trick or #treat... #happyhalloween .... thank you Inni “boo” for this." Soha was quick to comment on the post and said, "The cutest witch in town!"

Kunal Kemmu also shared a picture with wife Soha and daughter Imaaya to wish fans on Halloween. He wrote, "Happy Halloween" Commenting on the picture, Sophie Choudhary said, "The scariest thing about this pic is how cute you all are."

Every year Bollywood celebrities dress up and leave netizens impressed with their looks on Halloween. Last year Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja dressed up like Salim and Anarkali from Mughal-e-azam.

