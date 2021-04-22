Inside Pavitra Punia's romantic lockdown birthday with beau Eijaz Khan | PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ EIJAZ KHAN Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan

Actress Pavitra Punia turned a year older and Eijaz Khan made sure to make it extra special for his lady love. Given the surging COVID-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown, the Bigg Boss 14 couple had an intimate celebration with just two of them at their home. Wishing Pavitra on her special day, Eijaz also shared a post with pictures from the celebration. In the photos posted by Eijaz on his verified Instagram account, PAvitra can be seen posing a bunch of golden balloons and cakes. The duo also shared some clicks together.

"Happy budday baby..keep smiling. .keep shining. .i love you. .#lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek . too much cake ho gaya," Eijaz captioned the post. Pavitra was quick to react to it. She commented on it writing, "@eijazkhan I love you to the moon and back love. the precious gift of my life (sic)."

Apart from Eijaz, Pavitra's friends from BB 14 -- Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli and Shardul Pandit too wished her on her birthday. They shared special messages for her on their Instagram stories.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan met on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and started dating soon afterwards. While Eijaz was single when he entered the Bigg Boss house with no plans of getting into a relationship, his bond with Pavitra grew over time in the show. They shared a love-hate relationship in the show and were also seen to be at loggerheads with each other.

Pavitra and Eijaz do not shy away from media attention and are often spotted together. Take a look at some of the adorable social media moments:

Post his exit from Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz opened up on getting closer to Pavitra in such a short span of time. He told IANS: "I think sometimes when you spend time with a certain person for two years then also you don't feel that connection, but there are instances when you spend only two days with a certain person and you feel connected with him or her."

For more entertainment updates click here!