Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSALMANKHAN Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer Out! Salman Khan promises action-packed blockbuster Eid treat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all ready to set fire on the screen with his upcoming action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is scheduled to release theatrically and also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms on May 13. Keeping up with his Eid release tradition, Salman announced that the film will be released in a multi-format. It will be available in theatres and on Pay Per view on Zee5. On Thursday, the megastar also promised to treat his fans with the blockbuster trailer of Radhe and left them speechless.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will now be released in theatres worldwide; adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government; and on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV; giving audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

Watch Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai trailer here-

On Thursday, Salman had shared another poster of the film saying, "Aaaa raha hoon.. Your most wanted bhai, Radhe ke trailer ke saath aaj at 11am... am ka matlab hai Ante meridiem yaani gyarah baje subah."

Earlier this year, the superstar had unveiled the first poster of the film alongside the date of the release. Sharing the first official poster of the film, Salman wrote, "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine...." He teased the fans with his most popular dialogue from the film Wanted. It was also said that the film is a sequel to his 2009 film Wanted.

However, during the trailer launch of his last film Dabangg 3, the actor had clarified that the film is not a sequel. He had clarified that they had used the name Radhe in their Tere Naam and then in Wanted but the film Radhe had nothing to do with them

Check out the poster here-

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited. The movie releases on the 13th of May 2021 on the occasion of Eid.

Other than Radhe, Salman Khan has a number of interesting films lined up. He will be seen in Antim alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor had shared many glipmses of his character from the film. Salman also has Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up.

Also Read: Salman Khan announces Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer update, Twitterati can't keep calm

For more entertainment news click here!