Sonu Sood has epic reply for Twitter user asking him to join politics

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood became a messiah of sorts for many during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been actively helping people cope with the Covid crises. Last year, he helped thousands of migrants reach houses during the lockdown and also provided essentials to those in needs. With his philanthropic trajectory, many suggested that he should foray into politics. However, the actor has maintained that he has no such plans. Recently when a Twitter user suggested that he should enter politics now that he has a platform, Sood responded with an epic reply.

"Platform par rajeenti hoti hai aur zameen par kaam (Politics happens on the platform, and work on the ground), he wrote in response to a user's tweet which reads, "Aap bhi Rajneeti main aa jao sir ji , Platform to bana liya hai (sic)."

Meantime, Sonu Sood has tested Covid positive for coronavirus last week. He took to social media to share the news with fans and asking them not to worry. He captioned the post as: "Stay safe Stay positive."

He posted a picture that read: "Hi Everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care. But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all. -- Sonu Sood."

Meanwhile, recently Sonu Sood authored the book 'I Am No Messiah'. In his memoir, Sonu combines the extraordinary experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai. Honest, inspirational and heart-warming, this is the story of Sonu Sood and of the people whose lives he continues to transform. Sonu's memoir, co-written with veteran journalist and author Meena K Iyer, which was released recently is being well received by readers from across India. A number of people whose life Sonu has touched, NGOs and various institutions are coming on board to support the book.

