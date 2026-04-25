Lungi Ngidi injury: Delhi Traffic Police creates green corridor to rush cricketer to hospital in just 11 mins

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a severe head injury during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. He was immediately taken to the hospital in an ambulance after collapsing on the field. The Delhi Traffic Police displayed exceptional urgency to ensure the ambulance reached BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital from the stadium within just 11 minutes through a specially created green corridor. Despite heavy traffic conditions, the route was completely cleared to ensure there were no delays in treatment.

How the green corridor was created

The operation was led by ACP Traffic Central, Sanjay Singh, who coordinated closely with the police control room and traffic staff. Their quick planning and execution ensured a smooth passage for the emergency vehicle. The entire effort was supervised by DCP Traffic Central Range, Nishant Gupta, under whose guidance the team acted with speed and precision.

ACP Traffic Central, Sanjay Singh, quickly coordinated with the police control room and issued instructions to create a disruption-free green corridor. Despite peak-hour traffic, the ambulance cruised through the route without any stoppage and reached the hospital in only 11 minutes.

Explaining the process, the Traffic DCP said that a distress call was received from match organisers informing them that Lungi Ngidi had sustained a serious head injury on the field and required immediate medical attention. After learning that he needed to be transferred to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Rajendra Nagar, the police swung into rapid action.

Injury occurred while attempting a catch

The incident took place during the third over of Punjab Kings' innings. Ngidi, fielding at mid-off, sprinted back to catch a shot hit by Priyansh Arya off DC skipper Axar Patel's bowling. However, he misjudged the ball and lost balance, causing him to fall awkwardly. His shoulder and head hit the ground with force which led to the injury.

Silence in the stadium after Ngidi collapsed

As soon as Ngidi fell, he clutched his head and remained motionless on the ground. The sight shocked the crowd and players which created a tense silence across the stadium. DC physios and medical staff rushed to him and stabilised his neck using a brace during the initial assessment. Moments later, an ambulance was brought onto the field and medical personnel carefully escorted Ngidi onto a stretcher and shifted him into the ambulance.

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