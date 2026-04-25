Rajnath Singh fires stern warning to 'goons' in West Bengal: 'Either in jail ya upar honge'

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday warned to remove 'goons' from West Bengal if the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA come to power in the state. Speaking at a roadshow in Hooghly, Rajnath also promised to give fair prices to the farmers, while also working to employ the youth.

"I had already said that goons will no longer remain in Bengal. If they do, they will be in Bengal's jails ya 'upar honge'... We will strengthen law and order. We will give fair prices to farmers, provide employment to youth and also, we will build good roads. All infrastructure will be developed," he said.

Rajnath's statement aligns with Modi's claim

Meanwhile, Rajnath's statement is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had recently warned the 'TMC goons' in the state. "I am giving one last chance to all TMC goons, syndicates, and corrupt elements. Surrender at your nearest police station before April 29. No one will be spared after May 4. The mafia of Bishnupur and TMC's syndicate, listen carefully, this will no longer be tolerated," Modi had said during an election rally in Bishnupur on April 19.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also warning the "goons of TMC not to step out of their homes" during voting. "I am warning all the goons of TMC not to step out of their homes; otherwise, after 5 May, you're done for," he said.

Shah slams Mamata over women's safety

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the women's safety in the state. "In the last fifteen years under Mamata’s rule, if anyone has suffered the most, it is our mothers and sisters. Incidents like RG Kar, Sandeshkhali, Calcutta Law College, and Durgapur College show that atrocities against women have happened everywhere. And now ‘Didi’ says that women should not step out of their homes after 7 PM. I want to tell you that after the 5th, even a young girl will be able to step out at 1 AM, and no goon will dare to even look at her," Shah said in the rally while addressing the gathering.

The Home Minister claimed that 'no BJP CM' tell women to 'not to step out after 7 PM' and slammed Mamata for 'failing to ensure the women's safety'. "In none of the states across the country where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power has the Chief Minister ever said that women should not step out of their homes after 7 PM. Mamata Didi, you should feel ashamed. You are a woman Chief Minister, yet you have failed to ensure the safety of women. The Bharatiya Janata Party promises that if any goon even dares to look at mothers and sisters with bad intent, they will be put behind bars," Shah further said.

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