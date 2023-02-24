INSIDE Anushka Sharma's Thailand trip: Goofy selfie, vegetarian & street food, shopping and fun

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma in Thailand

It's vacation time for Anushka Sharma. The actress is documenting her Thailand trip on Instagram Stories. She shared photos of her vegetarian meals, the street food market she visited as well as a goofy yet happy selfie after she enjoyed on the streets of Bangkok. Anushka posted a bunch of selfies from the city with the caption, "Didn't do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here's my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok - Traffic!" Her shade was the highlight of her selfies.

Before posting pictures on her feed, Anushka flooded her Instagram story with images of local cuisines, and wildlife from the city. In one of the pictures, Anushka could be seen partially as she got her hair and makeup done, presumingly for a shoot in Thailand. She also drank fresh coconut water.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMAAnushka Sharma's Instagram Story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMAAnushka Sharma's Instagram Story

Not just this, Anushka dropped photos of colourful food from Thailand – from blue, pink and green candies of different shapes to biscuits from a bakery. Sharing her selfie after the meal, Anushka wrote on Instagram Stories, "A happy fed chappy." Soon many of her fans posted funny comments on her post. One wrote, "humari bhabhi kaise ho anuskaa bhabhi jaise ho." Another one wrote, "Bangkok and Anushka reminds of her old movie badamash company."

Recently, Anushka Sharma with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika visited Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh. In many photos, Virushka can be seen seeking blessings at the Ashram. The duo even shared some special moments from their Rishikesh trip on Instagram, leaving fans starry-eyed.

Virat Kohli shared a beautiful picture with his daughter Vamika in which the two can be seen trekking together in the mountains. While the cricketer only dropped a red heart in the caption, his post was instantly flooded with comments from the fans. Anushka Sharma too shared a few photos from the trip. In one of the snaps, Virat can be seen helping Vamika touch the river while holding her. The cute photo grabbed many eyeballs. Anushka captioned the post saying, "There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top."

What's next for Anushka Sharma

On the professional front, Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

