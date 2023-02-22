Alia Bhatt privacy invasion: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences; Karan Johar REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Alia Bhatt privacy invasion

Alia Bhatt privacy invasion: Bollywood has expressed disgust and shock on social media after a media portal shared pictures of Alia Bhatt sitting inside her home. Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor extended their solidarity to the Gangubai actress, who accused the paparazzi and the media of 'invasion of privacy' on her Instagram handle. Anushka and Janhvi shared their own similar experiences while calling out such people.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared how her daughter Vamika's pics were leaked even after repeated requests. She wrote, "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."

Janhvi Kapoor also shared how her pictures were clicked through the glass door when she was working out inside the gym. She wrote, "This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed."

"I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight and doing your job. Where there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone's private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it's a journalistic accomplishment is far from it," Janhvi added.

Arjun Kapoor called it an incident of stalking. He added, "Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn't feeling safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one's privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @mumbaipolice."

Karan Johar was also furious at the incident. He took to Instagram to post, "There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy!!!! Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating... but there HAS to be a LIMIT... This is about anyone's right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it's a basic human right!!!"

Alia Bhatt's post

Alia posted a collage of pictures of herself, taken inside the house without her consent and wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Tagging the Mumbai police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

Swara Bhasker too called out the portal. “This is shameless and a criminal violation of @aliabhatt's privacy and totally NOT OKAY. Shame on you,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

