Not Gautam Singh Vig BUT Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Sharma is dating Sajid Khan? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and actress Soundarya Sharma is making headlines these days about her relationship with the director Sajid Khan. However, she termed all those talks as rumours, adding they are not dating each other. She also urged fans and media to not spread such news which affects her and her family. Soundarya said, "I'm deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It's upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories."

"It's time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing," she added.

Further, she said, "These stories were spread by a few journalists because I could not accommodate their interview requests. These stories have affected me and my family, and I am contemplating legal action. I hope we see some responsible media reporting going forward."

Soundarya Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Ranchi Diaries and has since starred in several OTT series, including 'Country Mafia' starring Ravi Kishan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj, and Satish Kaushik. She just-finished Bigg Boss 16. Previously, the actress was seen in Raktanchal and Karm Yuddh.

She also had an interesting role in Thank God, a film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.

Known as the taskmaster of the house, she has excelled at every task she has attempted. It is also believed that Soundarya will appear in the stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. "Following a fantastic reception on Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma has been contacted to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty," a source close to her stated. While neither the actor nor the show's creators have confirmed the claims, they have gained traction in recent weeks.

Soundarya Sharma won't be the only Bigg Boss 16 contender who joins the upcoming season of Khatron ke Khiladi. There are reports that housemates like Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are in talks about participating in KKK13.

