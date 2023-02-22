Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants LIST (Tentative): Urfi Javed, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul & other TV stars

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants LIST

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List: Bollywood blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty will soon be back with his adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While the start date of the show hasn't been announced yet, many names from the small screen are in the headlines for being a contestant in the show. Every year, big names from the TV world participate in the reality show and face their fears as they perform dangerous stunts in a foreign country. Now that Bigg Boss 16 is over, there are reports that housemates like Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are in talks about participating in KKK13.

On the other hand, ahead of the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, Rohit Shetty entered the house and had given a chance to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to Shalin Bhanot after he won a set of challenges. Other than the BB16 contestants, know who all are expected to participate in the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List-

Urfi Javed

According to the reports, social media sensation Urfi Javed has been approached to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She has already been seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla X4. She is likely to be among the confirmed contestants in the upcoming season.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta was recently seen in the TV show Bade Ache Lagte Hain. While no confirmation has been made, it is reported that the actor has been approached to participate in the show.

Shalin Bhanot

When Rohit Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, he had given a set of challenges to the top 5 contestants. Winning the same, Shalin Bhanot had got the opportunity to participate in KKK13 but he refused. Shalin said that he is very afraid of 'creepy crawlies' and cannot be a part of the reality show.

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare has always expressed his interest in participating in Rohit Shetty's reality show. Even fans flooded Twitter to request the makers about his entry in tye show. it is expected that Shiv joins other TV stars as a contestant.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar was also seen in Bade Ache Lagte Hain.

Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was supposed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but due to some issues, he could not travel abroad. Bow, the rumors are rife that Munawar will be seen in this season of the reality show. The stand-up comedian has already won Lock Upp season 1.

