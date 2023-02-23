Shehnaaz Gill stops singing after hearing Azaan call, fans call her 'pure soul'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram uploads

Shehnaaz Gill is among those celebrities who have zero haters, her kind gesture and simplicity always win the internet. She has a massive fan following and is even Salman Khan's favorite. Recently, she again won millions of hearts for her pure gesture at an award function in Mumbai. At the event, she was on stage and was about to sing when she heard the Azaan call and delayed her performance in respect. Ever since the video surfaced online, fans have been praising her for her sensitivity.

Shehnaaz received immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and has been everyone's favorite since then. In the video which is going viral, Shehnaaz can be seen receiving her award for Lokmat Digital Personality of Year before Siddharth Kannan asked her to sing a few lines. "It feels so nice. No one else deserved this award better than you. Please sing a few lines, just anything. Whatever you have in your heart, just sing those few lines. Your fans are waiting eagerly for you to sing. I have requests saying people won't eat unless Shehnaaz sings."

While she was about to sing the sound of Azaan came and she stopped, with her head bowed down in respect. She resumed after the Azaan ended. Fans have been flooding the internet with comments praising her for her pure gesture. One of them wrote, "Love love love she’s everything a fan could ever dream of how their idols should be super proud! " Another one wrote, "My girl #ShehnaazGill is pure soul lots of love and respect for her, so nice of her to not sing while #Azaan prayers."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Jagapathi Babu. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to be released in theaters on Eid 2023.

Also Read: 'India is everything to me': Akshay Kumar to renounce Canadian passport

Also Read: Maanvi Gagroo weds Kumar Varun: Ayushmann Khurrana to Mouni Roy, celebrities pour wishes to newlyweds

Latest Entertainment News