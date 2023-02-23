Maanvi Gagroo weds Kumar Varun: Ayushmann Khurrana to Mouni Roy, celebrities pour wishes to newlyweds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MAANVIGAGROO Maanvi Gagroo's wedding photo

The versatile actress, Maanvi Gagroo exchanged tied the knot with Kumar Varun in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. The two opted for a court wedding on February 23. This comes days after the actress revealed that she was engaged. Maanvi took to her Instagram handle to share the first pictures with Kumar Varun. The pictures looked full of love and the couple appeared absolutely stunning. Varun wore an off-white sherwani, while the actress looked gorgeous in a red saree.

Her caption read, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi."

Popular names from the entertainment fraternity, from Ayushmann Khurrana, Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Mallika Dua and others took to Instagram to congratulate them for adding a new dimension to their relationship. While Ayushmann congratulated the couple with a red heart emoji, Mallika Dua commented, "Yayyyyyy congratulations KV and ManV", adding to the list, Zakir Khan also commented, "Bahut Mubarak" with red heart emojis. Our beloved Jity Bhaiya also wrote, "Congrats to both of you". Mouni Roy commented, "Wish you both the happiest most prosperous journey ahead". Vikrant Massey also wished the couple, "bahut bahut badhai Gagroo & Varun. Stay blessed".

In January, Maanvi Gagroo revealed that she was engaged. She broke the news with a photo in which she was seen flaunting her ring. Her caption read, "So this happened (ring emoji) #Engaged (sic)." The actress did not reveal anything about Varun until then and left fans guessing. After that, on Valentine's Day, the actress finally introduced her beau to the world. Maanvi shared an adorable picture with Kumar Varun and wrote, "Found my lobster #HappyValentinesDay."

For the unversed, Kumar Varun is well-known for his comedic sketches, notably with All India Bakchod. He also made an appearance alongside Zakir Khan in the online series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare on Prime Video. He also serves as the host of the quiz programme Kvizzing With The Comedians.

Meanwhile, Maanvi is best known for her web series Four More Shorts Please. Pitchers and Tripling. Additionally, she has appeared in several films, like Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Also Read: 'India is everything to me': Akshay Kumar to renounce Canadian passport

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he didn't 'fully deserve' to win award for Brahmastra; praises Alia for Gangubai's win

Latest Entertainment News