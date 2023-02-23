Ranbir Kapoor reveals he didn't 'fully deserve' to win award for Brahmastra; praises Alia for Gangubai's win

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RANBIRKAPOORUNIVERSE Ranbir Kapoor's Fan page upload

The heartthrob of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Recently, during a promotional event in Chandigarh, he opened up about winning an award for Brahmastra. Both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt recently won Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories, respectively. While Ranbir won the award for Brahmastra, Alia won the trophy for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Reacting to their win, Ranbir said at an event that he doesn't think he deserved it for Brahmastra but praised Alia for her win which he called a deserving one. Talking about his win, he said at his film's event, "Of course I am very grateful ki mujhe yeh sammaan dia. I don't think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Wo bahut badi kujh acting performance nahi thi. Jab bhi kujh award aata hai to of course you feel great (my performance wasn't outstanding in Brahmastra but it feels great to get an award)."

I am very excited that Alia won the award because she was truly deserving in her performance in Gangubai (Kathiawadi). That's one of her finest performances ever. Par jab award milta hai, ek ajha feedback, ek pappi milti hai ki chalo aapne theek thak kaam kia. Aur zyadatar feeling ye hoti hai ki chalo ye bach gaye, abhi agle tak tension abhi rakhenge. Ab ye jab film release ho to ye bhi chal gai, zyadatar yahi hota hai ki phew, bach gaye. (When we get an award, it is a good feedback, a pat on the bac that we worked fine. The usual feeling is that we are safe for now, and wont take tension till the next project. This film has worked and we are safe). On to the next."

Since Ranbir is busy with promotions, his loving wife Alia received the award on his behalf. Meanwhile, Ranbir has wrapped up the shoot of 'Animal'. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga, Rashmika Mandanna has been paired with Ranbir in this movie.

