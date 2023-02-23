Selfiee: When and Where to watch Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama, Review, Box Office, Book Tickets Online

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Selfiee: When & Where to watch Akshay Kumar's flick

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer comedy-drama Selfiee is one of the most anticipated flicks of the year. The film is the remake of Malayalam film Driving Licence. The Raj Mehta directorial also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer, which stirred the internet. Going by the trailer, the two Bollywood actors promise a madcap comedy ride.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film will also mark Prithviraj Sukumaran and Magic Frames' debut in Hindi cinema production. The film also features Akshay and Emraan having a dance-off on the recreated version of the song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'.

What is Selfiee movie release date?

24 February 2023

Where to book Selfiee movie tickets?

You can book Akshay Kumar's Selfiee movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of Selfiee?

Raj Mehta

Who are the producers of Selfiee movie?

Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, Listin Stephen

Who are the writers of Selfiee movie?

Rishabh Sharma

What is the star cast of Selfiee movie?

Akshay Kumar

Emraan Hashmi

Diana Penty

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Rahul Dev

What is the running time of Selfiee ?

2 hours 23 minutes

What is the cost of Selfiee movie?

While the makers have not announced the budget yet, but reportedly it is around Rs. 150 crores.

How can I see Selfiee Movie Trailer?

You can watch Selfiee movie trailer on the Dharma Producion's YouTube channel.

Where can I check the review of Selfiee movie online?

Selfiee : HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers, Trailer

