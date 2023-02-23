Backstreet Boys to perform in India after 13 years; checkout date, venue, ticket price and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BACKSTREETBOYS Backstreet Boys' Instagram upload

This is going to be nostalgic as the best-selling brand of all time, Backstreet Boys are returning to India after 13 years. Yes, you read it right, history will be made again as the boys are all decked up for their DNA World Tour to India in May. The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will be a two-city tour, which will be held at Mumbai's Jio World Gardens and in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on May 4 and 5, respectively.

Known for songs like Quit Playing Games With My Heart, As Long As You Love Me and I Want It That Way, the group released their tour dates on Instagram as they will be visiting countries like Iceland, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and South Africa as well. The post read, We weren’t kidding when we called it the #DNAWorldTour! We’re taking this baby back on the road to Iceland, Africa, Southeast Asia, & the Middle East - SEE YOU SOON! Tickets at link in bio".

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand. The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as 'I Want It That Way', 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' and 'As Long As You Love Me', along with the latest hits from their recent album 'DNA' including 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', 'Chances' and 'No Place', amongst others.

BookMyShow along with Live Nation is bringing the world-renowned band to the country this time. In a press statement, BookMyShow said registrations for the much-awaited concert are live exclusively on their platform. This year, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will begin on May 1 in Egypt, followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and end on May 19 in South Africa. The world tour comes on the back of the boy-band’s tenth studio album, DNA.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Rani Mukherji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer leaves Alia Bhatt weeping; Arjun Kapoor reacts

Also Read: 'Chaliye aage': Javed Akhtar calls Kangana Ranaut 'unimportant' after she praised him for 26/11 comment

Latest Entertainment News