Rani Mukherji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer leaves Alia Bhatt weeping; Arjun Kapoor reacts

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor react to Rani Mukherji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer

One of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood, Rani Mukherji is back with a bang with her upcoming movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The trailer is released today and it appears to be an emotional roller coaster. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar reacted to the trailer. The film trailer shows Rani as a Bengali woman, fighting to get back her kids after they are taken away to be kept in foster care. It shows Rani as a heartbroken mother as Norway authorities claim that she didn't take good care of the kids.

Appreciating the trailer, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Weeping! What a moving trailer!". The handsome hunk of B-town, Arjun Kapoor shared the trailer and wrote, "And here we have the true story of immigrant Indian mother's battle against the foster care system. Shaken to the core by the sheer emotional strength of this trailer and story. Eagerly awaiting #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Love and luck to the entire team for this one".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATTAlia Bhatt's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARJUNKAPOORArjun Kapoor's Instagram stories

Ace director-producer Karan Johar also penned a long note and called it Rani's best performance so far. He wrote, Karan wrote, “I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film…Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother."

Rani has time and again impressed audiences with her performances. Now, she is back on the big screens in the role of a mother. Directed Ashima Chibber, she can be seen as a fierce woman fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children. Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji said, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.” Producer Nikkhil Advani added, “It is a matter of pride and responsibility with which we have made our film and are delighted to bring the inimitable Rani Mukerji to our audiences.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

