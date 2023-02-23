Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo ties the knot with Kumar Varun | FIRST PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAANVIGAGROO Actress Maanvi Gagroo gets hitched

Four More Shots Please fame Maanvi Gagroo exchanged vows with Kumar Varun in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. The two opted for a court wedding on February 23. This comes days after the actress revealed that she was engaged.

On Thursday, Maanvi took to her Instagram handle to share the first pictures with Kumar Varun. The pictures looked full of love and the couple appeared absolutely stunning. Varun wore an off-white sherwani, while the actress looked gorgeous in a red saree. Her caption read, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi."

In January, Maanvi Gagroo revealed that she was engaged. She broke the news with a photo in which she was seen flaunting her ring. Her caption read, "So this happened (ring emoji) #Engaged (sic)." The actress did not reveal anything about Varun until then and left fans guessing.

After that, on Valentine's Day, the actress finally introduced her beau to the world. Maanvi shared an adorable picture with Kumar Varun and wrote, "Found my lobster #HappyValentinesDay."

For the uninitiated, Kumar Varun is well-known for his comedic sketches, notably with All India Bakchod. He also made an appearance alongside Zakir Khan in the online series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare on Prime Video. He also serves as the host of the quiz programme Kvizzing With The Comedians.

Meanwhile, Maanvi is best known for her web series Four More Shorts Please. Pitchers and Tripling. Additionally, she has appeared in several films, like Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

